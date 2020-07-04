Teenager Arrested and Charged for Stabbing 2 in Montague, Mass.

A teenager is in custody after two people were stabbed and hospitalized with life-threatening injuries on Friday.

Elijah Michonski, 18, of Montague, Massachusetts, now faces several charges after an incident on Randall Road around 6 p.m.

Michonski is related to the two stabbing victims. Michonski allegedly entered a home and stabbed the two individuals several times. He later stole their car and fled. He was later apprehended by Montague, Erving and Gill Police.

Michonski is expected to be arraigned in Greenfield District Court on Monday with the following charges: two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of home invasion, breaking and entering and motor vehicle larceny.

The incident remains under investigation.