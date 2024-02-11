robbery

Teenager arrested in connection to Domino's driver robbery in Hyde Park

Boston police shared images of two people connected to the robbery, which took place about 1:42 p.m. on Woodglen Road. Both are carrying pizza boxes in the images.

A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection to the robbery of a pizza delivery man in Hyde Park on Wednesday, February 7.

A black gun was pointed at the pizza delivery person during the robbery, believed to have been carried out by two teenagers. They grabbed the driver's food bag and ran off, police said.

Boston Police say they saw a person matching the description of one of the suspects on Saturday, but they escaped police custody.

A short time later, a 15-year-old was arrested and charged with delinquency to wit: armed robbery, according to authorities.

According to police, they searched the residence of the 15-year-old and recovered evidence of the crime.

The teenager will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court.

The second suspect remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston police detectives at 617-343-5607, or to reach out anonymously by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting "TIP" to CRIME (27463).

