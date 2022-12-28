Local

MANCHESTER

Teenager Hit by Car While Helping Other Driver in Manchester, NH

The 18-year-old was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital

By Matt Fortin

An 18-year-old was hit by a car in Manchester, New Hampshire Tuesday night, after pulling over to help the driver of a disabled pickup truck, according to state police.

The pickup, a 2007 Chevy, was disabled near the center median of Raymond Wieczorek Drive, just west of the Roundstone Drive intersection, according to New Hampshire State Police. That's where the 18-year-old driver of a Honda Civic stopped to help out.

A Volkswagen Jetta ended up hitting the truck and then the teenager, who was out of his car, state police said. The driver of the Jetta stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation, which remained ongoing Wednesday morning.

The 18-year-old was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

