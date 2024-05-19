Teenager injured in car crash in Bangor, Maine

A teenager was transported to the hospital after a car crash in Bangor, Maine on Saturday night.

Maine State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 near StillwaterAvenue at around 10:50 p.m.

Authorities say a 17-year-old lost control of a pickup truck on the wet road while attempting to pass another car.

A 17-year-old passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say the passenger was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.