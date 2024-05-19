Maine

Teenager injured in car crash in Bangor, Maine

Authorities say a 17-year-old lost control of a pickup truck on the wet road while attempting to pass another car.

Police
SHUTTERSTOCK

A teenager was transported to the hospital after a car crash in Bangor, Maine on Saturday night.

Maine State Police say they responded to a single-vehicle crash on I-95 near StillwaterAvenue at around 10:50 p.m.

Authorities say a 17-year-old lost control of a pickup truck on the wet road while attempting to pass another car.

A 17-year-old passenger was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck, according to police.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Police say the passenger was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

MaineBangor
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us