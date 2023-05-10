Local

Teenager Left With Serious Burns After Explosion in Stoneham

Emergency officials said that crews found a burned yellow fuel container nearby after responding to the explosion

By Matt Fortin

Working police lights
A teenage boy was badly burned after an explosion near a home in Stoneham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday night.

Police and fire officials said that emergency crews responded to a home on Pine Street at around 8:30 p.m. for a report of an explosion in the area. When first responders arrived, they found a 14-year-old with "serious burn injuries," officials said.

The boy was taken to Mass. General Hospital.

The fire was out when crews got to the scene, and they found a burned yellow fuel container nearby. Additional information about the explosion has not been released.

An investigation remains underway by the Stoneham Police Department and Stoneham Fire Department.

