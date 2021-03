A 16-year-old girl is missing in West Bridgewater, Massachusetts, local police say.

Jada Gomes was last seen on March 3, West Bridgewater police said Thursday.

She is about 5-foot-5 and 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police ask anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 911, a national missing kids hotline at 1-800-843-5678 or West Bridgewater police at 508-586-2525.