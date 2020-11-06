Local

Teenager Shot in Roxbury

A teenager was shot around 11:25 p.m. Thursday in the area of Albert and Prentiss streets in Boston’s Southwest Corridor

BOST_000000010700738
NBC Boston

A teenage girl was shot in Roxbury late Thursday night. She was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Massachusetts State Police were notified of the shooting around 11:25 p.m. Thursday in the area of Albert and Prentiss streets in Boston’s Southwest Corridor. Patrols from the State Police-Boston Barracks and Boston Police responded. 

The location of the shooting is under state jurisdiction. The investigation led by State Police detectives is ongoing. Troopers from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and Firearm Identification Section processed the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

Local

Massachusetts 6 hours ago

‘Very Scary': Fake Homeland Security Notices With Deportation Threats Sent to Chelsea Residents

tourism 10 hours ago

Boston Launching Campaign to Invite Tourists Back — When It's Safe

Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection Ceo Corner Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us