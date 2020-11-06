Teenager Shot in Roxbury

A teenage girl was shot in Roxbury late Thursday night. She was taken to Boston Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Massachusetts State Police were notified of the shooting around 11:25 p.m. Thursday in the area of Albert and Prentiss streets in Boston’s Southwest Corridor. Patrols from the State Police-Boston Barracks and Boston Police responded.

The location of the shooting is under state jurisdiction. The investigation led by State Police detectives is ongoing. Troopers from the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and Firearm Identification Section processed the scene.

No further information was immediately available.