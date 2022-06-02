Teenager With Loaded Gun Arrested at Chelsea, Mass., Charter School

A teenager with a loaded gun at a charter school in Chelsea, Massachusetts, Thursday has been arrested, police said.

No one was hurt in the incident at Phoenix Charter Academy Chelsea, according to Chelsea police. Administrators called 911 about 2:27 p.m. after one took the weapon from the student.

The student, 16, was being taken to police headquarters and their parents were being notified by the school, police said. The gun they had was a 9mm pistol.

No direct threats were made toward students, staff or teachers, according to police.

It wasn't immediately clear why the student had the gun at school.

The news comes as the nation reels from one of the deadliest school shootings in recent history, a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Following the deadly elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, police departments across the country are working to prepare for unthinkable tragedies.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information is available.