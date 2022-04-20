Teenagers Arrested After Attacking Woman in Downtown Crossing

A group of teenagers are facing charges after allegedly attacking a woman for wearing her hair in braids, the latest in a spate of attacks in Downtown Crossing.

In the most recent incident, a women said she was confronted by 10 to 15 teenagers shortly before 7 p.m. Monday in the area of Winter and Washington Streets.

When police arrived on scene, they found a group of about 20 teenagers in the area. The victim said she was kicked and punched by the group, who called her a “white *expletive* with braids.”

Police said a bystander took cell phone video of the attack. Five teenagers were arrested and face several charges. While making the arrests, police said one teenager began kicking the doors of a police cruiser, another allegedly punched an officer in the face and another reportedly kicked an officer several times.

Police said the attack is part of a recent barrage of violent incidents involving teenagers in the Downtown Crossing area. Police have been responding to fights, vandalism, aggravated assaults and even assaults on officers.

Teenagers recently shattered the glass of a storefront at Silvertone Bar & Grill on March 21, according to police reports. Another assault was reported at the Black Seed Café & Grill on March 23, which later resulted in the assault of an officer.