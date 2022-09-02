Teenagers Wreck Their Cars Racing on NH Road, Police Say

A pair of 17-year-olds racing in southern New Hampshire collided on Thursday, sending one car rolling over onto a lawn and another into a tree, police said.

Both teenagers were hospitalized with minor injuries in the crash, which took place about 12:15 p.m. Thursday in Hudson, local police said Friday.

One car, a BMW, pulled along the other, a Nissan convertible, and into oncoming traffic on Old Derry Road, police said. Trying to avoid other vehicles, the BMW hit the Nissan, sending it into a tree, and then rolled over several times, ending up on its roof.

A pickup truck received minor damange from the BMW as well, but its driver wasn't hurt, according to police.

Both teenagers were treated for their injuries at Southern New Hampshire Medical Center, police said. Their investigation was ongoing, but they didn't say if they'd be filing charges in the case.