Teens accused of robbing young boys with fake gun in Dorchester

Two 15-year-old boys are facing charges after allegedly stealing a 9-year-old's iPhone and another boy's pair of shoes at Children's Park in Boston

By John Moroney

NBC Universal, Inc.

Boston police have arrested two teenagers accused of using a fake gun to rob two younger boy's, stealing a 9-year-old's cellphone.

The incident happened Thursday at Children's Park on Intervale Street in Dorchester. Two 15-year-old boys were arraigned Friday in West Roxbury Juvenile Court on charges of armed robbery and threatening to commit a crime, prosecutors said.

Police say the teens threatened the younger kids with what turned out to be a replica gun, demanding a iPhone from one and shoes from the other.

The suspects were later arrested. Investigators said they had an iPhone and replica gun in their possession.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

The mother of the boy whose phone was taken told NBC10 Boston Friday he is still scared.

The teenagers were ordered held without bail until a dangerousness hearing Tuesday.

Two 15-year-old juvenile males were arraigned this afternoon in West Roxbury Juvenile Court on charges of armed robbery and threat to commit a crime.

Local

Rockport 8 mins ago

Rockport grandfather regularly dons new costumes to donate blood for child cancer patients

Boston Red Sox 2 hours ago

A way-too-early 2025 Red Sox roster projection

Both juveniles were ordered held without bail pending dangerousness hearings on July 30.

"Being robbed at gunpoint is a terrifying experience for anyone. But the age of the victim here, and the ages of the charged juveniles, adds an extra layer of shock and heartbreak," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement Friday. "I commend this young boy and the adults present for providing the information that led to the arrest."

Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us