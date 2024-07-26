Teens accused of robbing young boys with fake gun in Dorchester

Boston police have arrested two teenagers accused of using a fake gun to rob two younger boy's, stealing a 9-year-old's cellphone.

The incident happened Thursday at Children's Park on Intervale Street in Dorchester. Two 15-year-old boys were arraigned Friday in West Roxbury Juvenile Court on charges of armed robbery and threatening to commit a crime, prosecutors said.

Police say the teens threatened the younger kids with what turned out to be a replica gun, demanding a iPhone from one and shoes from the other.

The suspects were later arrested. Investigators said they had an iPhone and replica gun in their possession.

The mother of the boy whose phone was taken told NBC10 Boston Friday he is still scared.

The teenagers were ordered held without bail until a dangerousness hearing Tuesday.

"Being robbed at gunpoint is a terrifying experience for anyone. But the age of the victim here, and the ages of the charged juveniles, adds an extra layer of shock and heartbreak," Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement Friday. "I commend this young boy and the adults present for providing the information that led to the arrest."