Temperatures on the Upswing Through Midweek

As Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories were put in place for Saturday morning in anticipation of sub-freezing temperatures for mainly the southern and coastal regions of New England, in those areas, temperatures did drop very close to record cold. With the fall season, especially in New England, it is not out of the ordinary to see a big fluctuation in temperatures- both cool-downs and warm-ups- and we're tracking a big warm-up in that forecast starting tomorrow.

Well, through the rest of this weekend, we'll see plenty of sunshine and a slight warm-up. Sunday, ahead of a cold front that will bring a broken line of showers that will dissipate over our area, winds will shift out of the southwest, which will usher those high temperatures into the lower 70s into southern New England. That warm-up will then continue into the middle of the next work week. However, this warm-up could produce record warmth as high temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 70s and even 80 in some locations for Tuesday and Wednesday. In the meantime, here's a look at some record high temperatures for October 18th and for October 19th for some locations: