Showers Threaten Holiday Weekend as Temperatures Rise

New week, new pattern. A strong storm plowing into California promises to change up the whole weather scene across the country this week.

While that may be a mighty task for one lonely storm, consider that’s exactly what happened with the storm before Christmas. The cold was thrust all the way to Central America as arctic air gripped the country. It appears that changing the pattern over the Lower 48 isn’t much of a lift…for the right storm.

Before that one even thinks of threatening us, we have a spell of quiet weather in the coming days. Clouds departed Tuesday morning for most, and the day looks pretty nice. Temps will crest above freezing and breezes stay light. Wednesday, the warmup starts getting traction as we head for the 40s on a southwest breeze.

Temps will finish the week in the 50s as we await that West Coast storm. At this point, the cold air will be long gone by the time the storm arrives Saturday, so this will be another rain event. Wind doesn’t look all that strong nor does the rainfall look all that intense. We’ll be watching it either way.

Enjoy the last week of the year. And enjoy this quiet stretch of weather.