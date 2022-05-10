Temps Climb Throughout the Week, Reaching 80s by Friday

We had another cool northeast breeze at the coast with temps in the 50s and warmth and sunshine to the north and west.

Our pattern slowly changes as we approach the end of the week. A strong coastal storm continues to spin off the Carolinas and this northeasterly airflow is influencing the southern and eastern parts of New England for one more day. That’s why it has been so windy too, as we are stuck between a strong high pressure center to the north and that low south. With the gusty wind, low humidity and dry weather we have a couple more days of a high wildfire or brush fire risk and also a very high pollen count from all the tree pollen.

NBC10 Boston

Lows tonight dip into the low 30s north to 30s and low 40s south under a clear sky and northeast breeze. Highs Wednesday will again be in the 50s at the coast and the 60s to near 70 inland. Some low clouds, drizzle and showers may develop at the coast Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

NBC10 Boston

NBC10 Boston

Thursday and Friday our northeast influence breaks down and we all enjoy highs in the 70s to low 80s. Seabreezes at the coast will keep those spots cooler from time to time. The warm temps are here to stay through the weekend, with even some thunderstorm chances. Our humidity also increases by the weekend, and that means it’s time to bring out the window ACs.