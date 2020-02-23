Temps Climb to Close Out Weekend

Sunny skies today. Temperatures will be even warmer than our Saturday with highs climbing into the low and mid 50s. High pressure will remain in place through Monday afternoon. Monday will be even warmer than our Sunday as we approach 60 in many communities in southern New England.

Unsettled weather will return by the end of the week. It will be too warm for snow. Temperatures will remain in the 40s as the system cuts across the Great Lakes. Gusty winds are also possible along the coast. Most communities will received a half inch to an inch of rain between late Tuesday and Thursday night.

Colder air will return by the end of the week with temperatures back down in the 30s, but sunshine will accompany the colder air.

As we look ahead, temperatures will moderate as we continue into the first week of March. Without any significant storm systems on the way, it appears March will be in like a lamb. Stay tuned!