Temps in the 70s Friday, showers expected Saturday morning

Although high clouds will cruise across the sky Friday, the temperatures are undaunted. We’ll rise from the 40s and 50s right into the 70s by afternoon thanks to a south wind. Along the North Shore and throughout Cape Ann/Cod and the Seacoast, we’re seeing more of an onshore wind, so highs will struggle to make 70.

More clouds overnight with a few lightweight showers coming through first thing Saturday morning. This is early day stuff and won’t be a factor for any outdoor plans. In fact, we’re gifted with another day in the 70s before the drop on Sunday.

This day features more sun, but we’re not nearly as warm. Highs fall to the mid-60s in most spots, and overnight temperatures fall to the 40s.

This is only one of two drops next week. The other arrives by Tuesday night and carries through Thursday. Highs will struggle to make 60 in the afternoons, and we’ll be vulnerable to some scattered frost in the suburbs by midweek.