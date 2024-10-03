Temps leap into the 70s, great leaf-peeping weekend ahead

The quiet forecast rolls on. And the shower threat for Saturday appears to be shriveling up.

Highs leap back into the low 70s Thursday as sun gets the upper hand. We’ll see the winds shift from onshore to more of a southerly component, ensuring the warmest temperatures remain through Metrowest and the Merrimack Valley/southern New Hampshire. Cooler 60s will be found on the Capes/Islands.

Friday’s temperatures come in a little bit higher all around as sun continues to shine and the winds remain from the south or southwest.

Our rain threat for Saturday morning seems greatly diminished as the most of the wet weather clusters in northern New England. This means we may wake to some spokes of sun among the clouds and increasing amounts of sun throughout the morning and early afternoon.

Temps drop a bit on Sunday, but more sunshine is expected with highs in the 60s.

This is shaping up to be a mild autumn weekend, the likes of which we may not see for the remainder of the season.

Cooler temperatures slide in by the middle of next week, and the recovery doesn’t seem as robust next weekend.