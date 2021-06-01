Temps Rebound With Showers, Thunderstorms This Week

After back to back record cool days, temperatures yesterday were slightly warmer for our Memorial Day, but temperatures were only able climb into the upper 50s and low 60s. The rest of the week looks warmer but unsettled.

Temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s and it will be increasingly humid. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible with this kind of airmass in place. These warm, sticky, unsettled days will precede a major warm up.

As we head into next weekend, temperatures will turn dramatically warmer with the first heat wave of 2021 possible. At this point, a four to even five-day stretch in the 90s will be possible. With the warmer air comes our next chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.