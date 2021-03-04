Local

coronavirus

Tens of Thousands of COVID Vaccine Appointments Go Live in Mass. Thursday

Over 250,000 doses of the coronavirus vaccine are expected to be given in Massachusetts this week

By Mary Markos

Getty Images

Approximately 57,000 appointments for the coronavirus vaccine are slated to go live Thursday at mass vaccination sites in Massachusetts.

Of those appointments, 12,000 are dedicated as "new" for people eligible to get their first dose - a significant reduction from the tens of thousands of new appointments in past weeks. Over 45,000 appointments become available for people receiving their second dose.

Though the state's website indicated there were no appointments early Thursday morning, CVS had a number of appointments listed at several locations in Massachusetts.

The number of first dose appointments is significantly less than previous weeks due to the volume of second dose appointments, according to state officials.

About 50,000 COVID vaccine appointments went live in Massachusetts last week, which were completely booked within just a few hours. Residents grew frustrated with the new "digital waiting room," which was created to prevent the Massachusetts' Vaxfinder website from crashing again.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The state anticipates that fewer first dose appointments will become available on a weekly basis moving forward due to the growing number of people who need a second dose.

This week, the state anticipates over 250,000 doses will be administered between first and second doses across all providers in Massachusetts.

Approximately 7,500 appointments have also been booked by the call center for older adults who were unable to use a computer to book an appointment and required assistance.

Residents can go to mass.gov/covidvaccine on Thursday morning to find and schedule their appointments. Anyone without access to a computer can call 211.

More on the COVID Vaccine in Mass.

Massachusetts 7 hours ago

Mass. Education Commissioner Seeks Emergency Authority Over Learning Models

Massachusetts 18 hours ago

Massachusetts Teachers Eligible for COVID Vaccine Next Week: Here's How to Sign Up

This article tagged under:

coronavirusvaccineCVSmass vaccination site
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us