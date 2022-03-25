Tents Are Gone, But Problems Remain at Mass. and Cass

Despite recent actions by the city, a troubled part of Boston is still struggling.

The tents are gone from Mass. and Cass, but the drugs and crime remain — and with the weather getting nice, the concern is growing for some.

Groups of people are still gathering months after dozens of temporary shelters were removed because of health concerns about drugs and homelessness.

Two men were arrested in the neighborhood this week on charges of human sex trafficking, raising familiar concerns about safety despite an increased police presence.

One big worry is the concentration of shelters, methadone clinics and help for the homeless at Mass. and Cass. Some think those services should be dispersed.

"Do I think decentralizing makes sense? Sure, of course it does. But where are you going to decentralize to?" asked Lyndia Downie, executive director at Pine Street Inn.

Anthony Spinazzola, who owns a restaurant nearby, welcomes the city's efforts, but he wonders if they'll be successful.

"They get anything they want down here. It's like a mini Vegas. You get whatever you want if you're looking for it, so it's hard for them to stay away," he said.