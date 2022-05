A 27-year-old male was arrested on Friday May 27 after allegedly driving down NH I-89 at 121 mph, 56 miles over the speed limit.

The driver, Thomas Corvi of Melrose, MA was driving northbound in New London in his Tesla Model 3 around 4:30 p.m. when State Police stopped and detained him.

Corvi is scheduled to appear at the Newport District Court on August 23 for the charge of reckless operation.