Tewksbury

Man charged with kidnapping in Tewksbury motel attack, police say

Police didn't share details on what allegedly took place in the attack or if the Haverhill man who reported being attacked was hurt, or how badly

By Asher Klein

Getty Images

A man was arrested on charges including kidnapping and assault and battery over an incident at a Tewksbury, Massachusetts, motel early Wednesday morning, police said.

After a man reported that he was assaulted by an acquaintance he'd met at the Motel 6 the day before, Isiah Malik James, a 28-year-old from Boston's Mattapan neighborhood, was arrested, Tewksbury police said Thursday.

Police didn't share details on what allegedly took place in the attack or if the Haverhill man who reported being attacked was hurt, or how badly.

James was arraigned in Lowell District Court after being held without bail; it wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney who could speak to the charges.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

More Tewksbury news

Tewksbury Jul 15

Car shot at after leaving store in Tewksbury, police seek person of interest

Jul 13

Mass. woman charged with 3rd OUI after crash in Tewksbury

This article tagged under:

Tewksbury
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us