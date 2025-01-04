Tewksbury officer runs into burning home to wake 3 sleeping residents

A police officer in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, is being praised after he helped evacuate residents from a burning home in the city early Friday morning.

The Tewksbury Police Department says Officer Dennis Kelleher was on a nearby street when a fire was reported at 36 Mohawk Drive by a neighbor around 5:40 a.m.

Kelleher responded to the house and saw heavy smoke and flames coming from the living room, and was told by a neighbor that residents were still inside. He attempted to kick the front door in, but it was deadbolted, the police department said, so he ran around back and eventually found an open door.

Kelleher alerted the three sleeping residents that their home was on fire, and they were able to safely exit without any injuries, police said. Firefighters arrived shortly after and extinguished the blaze.

Tewksbury police officials are commending Kelleher for his actions.

"This is one of the most intimidating situations a police officer can be put in," Tewksbury Police Lt. Colin Trelegan said in a commendation letter. "We train extensively and have equipment to handle most of the dangerous situations we face. However, in this situation, even though Officer Kelleher didn't have firefighting equipment, he didn't hesitate to put himself in harm for the lives of three Tewksbury residents."

"I commend Officer Dennis Kelleher for his bravery and his ability to think quickly during a critical emergency," Chief Ryan Columbus said in a statement. "I am incredibly proud of his continued commitment to keeping our community safe no matter the situation, and remain grateful that the residents could exit their home safely. Lastly, I'd like to thank the Tewksbury Fire Department for their quick response and action."

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, or the extent of damage.

​

​