Tewksbury Police Looking for Missing Woman

The 29-year-old was last seen around 3 p.m. Saturday, Tewksbury police said, and she could be headed to her hometown of Everett

Police in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, are looking for a woman who was last seen Saturday afternoon.

Tewksbury police issued a missing person alert for the 29-year-old, saying she was last seen around 3 p.m.

Police did not release the woman's name but described her as 5'1" tall and weighing around 200 pounds with black and green hair.

Police said she was possibly headed to her hometown of Everett.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 978-851-7373.

