Police in Massachusetts are searching for a missing 35-year-old woman who was last seen on the Fourth of July.

Tewksbury police say Emily Grant (Berg) is missing from 365 East Street. She was last seen around 3 p.m. on July 4.

Grant is described as approximately 5'5" and 130 pounds.

She is believed to be in the Plain Street area of Lowell.

Anyone who sees Grant is asked to call the Tewksbury Police Department at 978-851-7355.