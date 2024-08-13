Tewksbury

After road rage incident in Tewksbury, police searching for masked suspect

The person, who may have been armed, fled into the woods from Tomahawk Drive, and anyone who sees someone suspicious was urged to be cautious

Police at a gas station in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, amid a search for a road rage suspect.
NBC10 Boston

Police are searching for a person who may have shown a gun during a road rage incident Tuesday in Tewksbury, Massachusetts.

There were few details about the incident immediately available, including whether anyone was hurt. The person, believed to be in his late teens or early 20s, was wearing a mask and a dark-colored sweatshirt, Tewksbury police said.

They fled into the woods from Tomahawk Drive, and anyone who sees someone suspicious was urged to be cautious.

"If you see this suspect please do not approach. Call 911 and let dispatch know your location for police to respond. Police are currently in this area searching," the department said in a social media post.

Police were seen at a gas station on Main Street and on Grasshopper Lane. It wasn't immediately clear if they had located the suspect.

This is a developing news story that will be updated when more information is available.

More Tewksbury news

Tewksbury Jul 25

Man charged with kidnapping in Tewksbury motel attack, police say

Tewksbury Jul 15

Car shot at after leaving store in Tewksbury, police seek person of interest

This article tagged under:

Tewksbury
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us