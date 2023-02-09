Local

Massachusetts

Tewksbury Teachers Rally in Support of Colleague Ridiculed Online by School Committee Member

Peter Molloy, a teacher at Tewksbury High School, says he was looking out for a student on the hockey team when he confidentially submitted his concern that the team's "tradition" of team mohawks could be considered hazing

By Malcolm Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Teachers in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, rallied for their colleague at a school committee meeting Wednesday.

Tewksbury High School teacher Peter Molloy says he was publicly ridiculed on social media by committee members after looking out for a student on the hockey team.

In December, Molloy wrote to the schools administration about his concern that the hockey team's "tradition" of team mohawks might be considered hazing. The school investigated and said it found no hazing.

Molloy asked for confidentiality. Several days later, he says a school committee member ridiculed his actions on Facebook.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

That committee member spoke after teachers raised concerns at the meeting.

"My comment on Facebook was simply sharing some of my frustration," member Rich Russo said.

After the meeting, teachers rallied in support of Molloy, as he hopes for changes from the district.

Local

missing person 1 hour ago

19 Years After Disappearance of Maura Murray, Family Hopes New Billboards Lead to Answers

Massachusetts 2 hours ago

Claims of Auditory Hallucinations Raise New Questions in Duxbury Murder Case

"Hopefully an apology," he said. "Hopefully our union colleagues continue to stay strong and support each other in the event that something like this happens again."

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsTewksbury
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us