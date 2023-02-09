Tewksbury Teachers Rally in Support of Colleague Ridiculed Online by School Committee Member

Teachers in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, rallied for their colleague at a school committee meeting Wednesday.

Tewksbury High School teacher Peter Molloy says he was publicly ridiculed on social media by committee members after looking out for a student on the hockey team.

In December, Molloy wrote to the schools administration about his concern that the hockey team's "tradition" of team mohawks might be considered hazing. The school investigated and said it found no hazing.

Molloy asked for confidentiality. Several days later, he says a school committee member ridiculed his actions on Facebook.

That committee member spoke after teachers raised concerns at the meeting.

"My comment on Facebook was simply sharing some of my frustration," member Rich Russo said.

After the meeting, teachers rallied in support of Molloy, as he hopes for changes from the district.

"Hopefully an apology," he said. "Hopefully our union colleagues continue to stay strong and support each other in the event that something like this happens again."