TGI Fridays closes about half its locations in Mass.

A restaurant chain has shut down multiple locations in Massachusetts, including ones in the Greater Boston area.

According to a source, locations of TGI Fridays in Dedham, Mansfield, Marlborough, North Attleborough, and Seekonk are no longer in business, while another source says that the Danvers outlet has closed as well--and all of these have been removed from the company's website. This leaves only seven locations of the chain remaining in the state, including in Boston, Braintree, Everett, Methuen, Millbury, North Dartmouth and Stoughton.

No reason has been given for the closures as of yet, and it is not known if other locations could be shuttering as well.

The website for TGI Fridays can be found at tgifridays.com.

