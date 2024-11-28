Massachusetts

Thanksgiving storm will impact holiday travel

In addition to the weather, we know this can be a dangerous time of year on the roads.

By Alysha Palumbo

New Englanders traveling for Thanksgiving will have to contend with soaking rain, a wintry mix, snow accumulation and/or gusty winds depending on where they're going.

Our holiday storm is likely to impact your holiday travel in some way, whether that's traffic delays or flight delays.

Police say impaired driving cases spike around Thanksgiving. That's why state police throughout the region are cracking down on drunk and distracted driving this week.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu said there will be a "zero tolerance zone" in the Interstate 95 corridor from Seabrook to Portsmouth.

State police say they won't be giving out warnings -- only tickets.

Be mindful of that all and give yourself extra time if you're driving to your Thanksgiving destination today.

