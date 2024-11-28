Thanksgiving storm takes center stage today

Our storm will take center stage this Thanksgiving.

Happy Thanksgiving! We have rain filling in this morning, gusty coastal wind, and a wintry mix in higher elevations throughout the day. Better travel weather on the way soon! #Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/anexoXzzIB — Pamela Gardner NBC10 Boston (@Pamelanbcboston) November 28, 2024

Rain will sweep across Massachusetts through the morning as the storm tracks almost directly along Interstate 95 from Philadelphia to Boston. Had we gathered some much colder air, this track could have put a sizeable chunk of the Bay State in accumulating snow. Instead, it’s a cold rain and a steady easterly wind.

The exception to this will be in the higher elevations of Worcester County, the Berkshires, and the remainder of northern New England. It’s here that the snow ranges from a coating to several inches -- commonly referred to an “elevation storm” in weather speak.

If you’re looking to dodge raindrops, traveling early morning and early evening could suit you well. Depending on the company you keep, this may be the perfect entrance/exit: right before “second breakfast” (nod to Pippin) or after second dessert. Even if you get caught in the middle of the storm, it’s not horrible. By now, we’ve gotten back into the groove of driving in the rain.

All told, a solid inch is possible in spots.

Winds will stream in from the ocean, at times peaking near 40 mph at the water’s edge. Gusts will be 25-30 elsewhere.

Storm wraps and winds shift tonight. I’m NOT seeing a freeze until Friday morning, giving us plenty of time to dry the roads out.

Rest of the holiday weekend will feature sliding temperatures and steady, cold winds.

The following week will feature a cold snap that should carry into next weekend. Right now, the forecast calls for temps below 40 for six days straight to kick off December. If we manage to accomplish that feat, it will be the first time it’s happened since 2010!

Have a great, safe holiday weekend!