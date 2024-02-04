The 2026 World Cup will be at Gillette Stadium on these days

The 2026 World Cup is a little more than two years away, but you can mark your calendars now because FIFA has announced the highly-anticipated match schedule.

Seven matches will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, including a quarterfinal: Saturday, June 13; Tuesday, June 16; Friday, June 19; Tuesday, June 23; Friday, June 26; Monday, June 29; and Thursday, July 9.

FIFA made the announcement Sunday, allocating the opener of the 39-day tournament to Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on June 11, with the final played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19.

No kickoff times were announced.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

We're thinking @GilletteStadium is going to be the place to be on:



Saturday, June 13

Tuesday, June 16

Friday, June 19

Tuesday, June 23

Friday, June 26

Monday, June 29

Thursday, July 9#WeAre26 | @FWC26Boston | @FIFAWorldCup — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) February 4, 2024

We may be more than two years away till the FIFA World Cup 26 ™, but it's time to mark your calendars. The beautiful game is coming to Boston Stadium for 7 matches, including a quarterfinal. #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/fT8hdHbKdk — Boston Soccer 2026 (@FWC26Boston) February 4, 2024

There will be a media briefing at 10 a.m. Monday at High Street Place in Boston for the host city's reaction to the matches and the expected economic and cultural impact that the tournament will bring to Boston.

Monday's event will be moderated by Taylor Twellman, former New England Revolution and US​ National Team soccer player and now TV commentator.

Attendees are set to include Brian Bilello, President of the New England Revolution and​ Chair of the Board of Boston Soccer 26​; Martha J. Sheridan, President and CEO of Meet Boston​; Mike Loynd, President of Boston Soccer 26; and Alexander Klosterkemper, Impact Strategies at Boston​ Soccer 26.

There will also be representatives from three local Soccer for Social Change​ organizations, including Boston Scores, Soccer without Borders and The​ Soccer Unity Project; as well as representatives from Kraft Sport & Entertainment, the​ Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and the City of Boston.​

Six countries will host the soccer tournament.

In addition to Gillette, other U.S. sites for the 2026 World Cup include NRG Stadium in Houston; Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri; Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia; and Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Artificial turf will be replaced by grass in Foxborough, as well as Arlington, Atlanta, East Rutherford, Houston, Inglewood and Vancouver. Several of the venues are expected to widen their surfaces to accommodate a 75-by-115 yard playing field.

All 11 of the U.S. stadiums are home to NFL teams.

FIFA divided the group stage into East, Central and West regions and intended to make travel shorter for group winners. Only one match will involve a team that has not had at least three off days.

The U.S. team will open at SoFi on June 12, then play seven days later at Seattle’s Lumen Field and finish the group stage at SoFi on June 25.

FIFA expanded the World Cup from 32 to 48 nations and increased matches from 64 to 104. The 2026 tournament will be co-hosted by the U.S., Mexico and Canada, with all games from the quarterfinals on being played in the U.S.

A nation will need to play eight matches to win the title, up from seven since 1982.