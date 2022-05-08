The 26th Annual Mother's Day Walk for Peace Returns In-Person After 2 Years

It was a welcome start to Mother's Day with the return of the annual Mother's Day Walk for Peace in-person after two years.

Thousands of people are expected to be participating in the The 26th Annual Mother's Day walk for peace.

The walk is a tradition, celebrating the potential to create more peaceful communities. It was initially started to honor mothers with murdered children. It’s a fundraising event, by the Louis D. Brown Peace institute supporting their advocacy efforts.

“When death kicks people's door down it’s like all resources shut down, and that’s where we come in,” said Chaplain Clementina Chery, CEO and president of the Louis D. Brown Peace Institute.

Money raised helps provides services like help with funeral costs, utility bills and housing assistance. So far they’ve raised more than $408,000.

Attorney General Maura Healey was expected to speak at this year's event.

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley was also present at the event and was walking with her mother’s photo.

“This is my mother and I, my very first organizing and protest march when I was 3 months old, and then her final act of activism was to be part of this Mother’s Day peace walk. Anyway, I just wanted to bring my mother into this space today as well,” said Pressley.

The event started at 8 a.m. Sunday at Town Field Park in Dorchester. The walk is expected to be more than seven miles long.