In 2011, the Red Sox looked poised to win their third World Series in eight seasons. However, an epic collapse resulted in Boston missing the playoffs. Shortly after the season, it was revealed that pitchers were drinking beer and eating fried chicken in the clubhouse during games in September while the team was falling apart on the field. The "chicken and beer" scandal led to the departure of Manager Terry Francona and General Manager Theo Epstein – two men responsible for leading Boston to World Series championships in 2004 and 2007.

Enter Bobby Valentine. He was chosen as Boston’s manager in 2012 despite being out of MLB since 2002. It was a wildly unpopular move among the players, and the 2012 season was a disaster. Boston had their worst record in 47 years, but that doesn’t really tell the full story. Valentine was brought in to clean up the mess from the previous year, but instead butted heads with players and created more conflict than resolution.

Ten years after his memorable year as Red Sox manager, Bobby Valentine shares the stories, scandals and struggles from that season. From confrontations with players to poor communication with his coaching staff, Valentine takes you behind the scenes with what really happened in 2012. Players from the team and media who covered that season offer up their perspective as well. Come ride the rollercoaster known as the Bobby Valentine Experience!

Ways to watch: You can watch the full series on your Roku, Apple TV or Amazon Fire TV device: add NBC10 Boston your collection, open the channel and select "The Bobby V Experience." Or, scroll through the videos below.