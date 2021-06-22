The Boston Marathon Will Return to Patriots Day Next Year

The Boston Marathon will be held on Patriots Day once again next year, another sign of life returning to normal in Boston.

The 126th running of the marathon, which its organizer announced Tuesday will take place April 18, 2022, will be the first one held on the traditional Monday since 2019, after the in-person race was canceled in 2020 and the 2021 competition was moved to this coming October.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The Boston Athletic Association also announced that runners hoping to qualify for the 2022 Boston Marathon will be able to register between Nov. 8 and Nov. 12.

Athletes can submit their qualifying times through the BAA's online platform, Athletes' Village, from any race between Sept. 1, 2019, and Nov. 12, 2021. Not every runner who achieves the qualifying time will get a chance to run the famous course, though the BAA has yet to announce how many athletes will be allowed to compete in the 2022 race.

With the Boston Marathon postponed until October, the race's organizers instead held a Patriots Day Mile on Monday.

"The return to racing on the third Monday in April 2022 will certainly be one of the most highly anticipated races in Boston Marathon history,” BAA President and CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement. “Though we are in the initial planning stages for 2022, we hope the traditional race date will also be complemented by a more traditional field size.”

The qualifying window for the 2023 race, scheduled for April 12, 2023, will begin Sept. 1, the BAA said. More details regarding the 127th race will be released next year.