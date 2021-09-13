Local

terrorism

WATCH NOW: The Case of Usaamah Rahim

By Monica Madeja and Shira Stoll

NBCUniversal

Usaamah Rahim was walking to a bus stop in Boston's Roslindale neighborhood in 2015 when he was approached by members of a joint terrorism task force.

He was shot and killed, and a knife was recovered, in a burst of violence in a case that made national headlines.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The officers' actions were ruled justified, but Rahim's family wants the case to get a second look -- and is making progress in court.

We spoke to the family and dug into the case to piece together what happened, even as Boston's district attorney promised a review of the case.

More on the Usaamah Rahim Shooting

Usaamah Rahim Dec 3, 2020

Federal Judge Allows Mother's Suit in Deadly Boston Shooting to Continue

Aug 24, 2016

DA: Boston Police Officer, FBI Agent Who Killed Terror Suspect Justified in Use of Deadly Force

This article tagged under:

terrorismBostonpolice shootingRachael RollinsUsaamah Rahim
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us