Local

Boston Marathon

‘The City Is Magic': Runners From All Over the World in Boston for Marathon

International athletes are getting ready to partake in the Boston Marathon on Monday, the first race on Patriots' Day since the start of the pandemic

By Malcolm Johnson

NBC Universal, Inc.

Runners are rejoicing as the Boston Marathon is quickly approaching.

It's the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic that the race will be run on Patriots' Day.

Jesus Aguilar flew in from Spain to run in the marathon.

"The city is magic," he said. "I have run Chicago and New York, but Boston is different."

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Kevin Hinkle and his wife, Carrie Munn Hinkle, came from Cleveland to take part.

"It's hard to compare, but that first time when you run down Boylston, you're not prepared for the noise level and the excitement and energy the crowd brings, and it's everywhere," Kevin Hinkle said.

"It's magical. I mean, there's nothing like it," Carrie Munn Hinkle said.

Athletes are running for a variety of different causes. For Leslie Chapman, its women's empowerment — she is running for the nonprofit of Katherine Switzer, the first woman to complete the marathon officially, after being attacked on the course for being a woman.

More on the Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon 6 hours ago

Boston Marathon Marks 50th Anniversary of Welcoming Women

Boston Marathon Apr 16

‘Boston's Electric This Weekend': Excitement in the Air Ahead of Marathon Monday

This article tagged under:

Boston MarathonMassachusettsBostonPatriot's Day
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us