The Conjuring House owner arrested on DUI charges in Rhode Island

The owner of the Rhode Island home that inspired the 2013 horror movie “The Conjuring” was arrested on DUI charges Monday.

Bodycam footage released by police shows a white Lexus driving recklessly through the streets of Burriville, according to WJAR-TV.

Police say the driver, later identified as Jacqueline Nuñez, led police on a chase before she finally stopped on Wallum Lake Road. The police report stated that officers could smell alcohol on her breath and that she had bloodshot, glassy eyes.

"I had a couple drinks and I live in the conjuring house," Nuñez told police. She then asked officers if they normally handcuff people who had a few Manhattans.

Nuñez laughed during field sobriety tests, according to police. She was issued a citation for DUI and reckless driving, and other traffic violations.

Nuñez bought The Conjuring House in 2022. While the 2013 movie was not filmed there, it was inspired by the events experienced by the family who lived in the home in the 1970s. Today, it is open to the public for overnight stays and a popular attraction for paranormal adventurers.