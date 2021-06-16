The Cost of Living in Boston: What to Expect Now and in the Future

We all know Bean Town is expensive, but just how expensive is the cost of living in Boston?

Todd Denman of Denman Properties at Compass says, "Boston continues to be [in] the top five cities when it comes to how expensive it is across the country."

To figure that out Denman says they look at the cost of living index. The U.S average is 100, "and currently the cost of living in Boston is 162. And what that means is it is 62% more expensive to live in Boston" than other parts of the country, he says.

