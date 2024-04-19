The first apartments at Suffolk Downs can now be rented

The HYM Investment Group and its partners have kicked off pre-leasing at Amaya, the first building scheduled to open at their massive Suffolk Downs redevelopment in Revere and East Boston.

The first residents won’t move in until June, but prospective tenants can now sign contracts for one of the 475 units set to open at the complex.

The start of leasing on Thursday marked a milestone for a project that could ultimately feature more than 16 million square feet of new development over 161 acres at the former horse-racing track, including 10,000 apartments and condos.

