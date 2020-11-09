The Highest-Paid New England Patriots Player's Foxboro Home Is for Sale

A trust registered to Gabrielle Gilmore, wife of star New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore, has listed the couple's Foxboro home for $999,000.

Stephon Gilmore this year has a base salary of $13 million with an additional $6.1 million in bonuses, ranking him as the highest-earning member of the New England Patriots football team, according to Spotrac's 2020 cash rankings. Last year, Gilmore was the second-highest-compensated Patriot, behind former quarterback Tom Brady, according to Boston Business Journal research.

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom single-family home at 1 Lawton Lane is listed by The Sarkis Team of luxury brokerage Douglas Elliman. Douglas Elliman declined to comment on the listing.

