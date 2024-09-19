‘The inmates are literally running the asylum': Correction officers stabbed at max-security prison

The investigation continues into a violent incident where two correction officers were stabbed and three others injured on Wednesday afternoon at the maximum-security Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Lancaster, Massachusetts.

As the investigation continues, the road to the prison remained blocked off Thursday morning.

Inmates allegedly stabbed two correction officers multiple times inside the prison around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Three additional officers were injured trying to intervene.

All five correction officers were sent to the hospital for treatment, but their specific injuries and current conditions remain unknown.

It was just last month that the Mass Correction Officers Federated Union sounded the alarm that dozens of “homemade sharpened weapons” were found inside the maximum security prison.

The union took to Facebook Wednesday night to express their continued frustration and anger with the Department of Correction saying, “ENOUGH! It’s been 4 years since you authorized the use of the tactical units and done a thorough institution-wide search! How much more do our members have to endure before you decide to keep them safe? The inmates are literally running the asylum. Do your jobs!”

The Department of Correction says the facility is secure at this time while an investigation into how this happened continues.