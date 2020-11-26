The Killington Cup Won't Come to Vermont This Year

A major Thanksgiving weekend event in Vermont may be on hiatus because of the pandemic, but officials vow it will return next year.

The International Ski Federation World Cup races in the U.S. are on hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic. That includes the HomeLight Killington Cup.

The women’s World Cup races at draw competitors from around the globe, including New England favorite Mikaela Shiffrin, who took home a third place finish in the 2019 giant slalom race.

Over two days, nearly 40,000 spectators have watched the athletes the past few years, making it a big driver for tourism. But the competition, of course, had to take a year off because of the COVID-19 crisis.

"That hasn’t stopped us from being excited about next season and welcoming the athletes back for a fifth Killington cup," said Killington spokeswoman Courtney DiFiore. "And it’s going to be the olympic qualifying season, so it’ll be really exciting that year."

Even though the pros aren’t competing this weekend, Vermont’s ski season is well underway.

Killington opened last week. Stowe opened Wednesday, and tomorrow is day one of the season at Jay Peak.