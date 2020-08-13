The Latest on Pastrnak's Injury: Will He Be Back for Game 3?

David Pastrnak didn't play for the Boston Bruins in Thursday night's Game 2 against the Carolina Hurricanes, but B's head coach Bruce Cassidy says the team doesn't believe the right winger's injury will be a long term issue.

"He was questionable from the game yesterday afternoon," Cassidy told reporters after the Bruins' 3-2 loss. "This morning he was getting treatment -- unfit to participate. We don't believe it will be long term, that's a day-to-day thing we hope.

"Obviously, targeting (Game 3) Saturday at noon. But until we see him tomorrow, and it's tough, Saturday at noon, because it's tough to test it and get out skating on a morning skate type of thing. It'll probably be right down to the game time again on Saturday."

"Unfit to participate" was the only information the Bruins provided about Pastrnak's injury, so the exact nature of what's bothering him remains unknown.

Anders Bjork slotted in at right wing on the top line next to Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand in Pastrnak's absence. Karson Kuhlman made his series debut on the third line where Bjork normally plays.

The Bruins had more than enough chances to win Game 2 of their first round Stanley Cup Playoff series without Pastrnak, but there's no doubt they are a much more dangerous team with the league's co-leader in goals scored in the lineup. Pastrnak wasted little time making his presence felt in the series when he scored Boston's first goal in Game 1 and then assisted on Bergeron's game-winner in double overtime.

