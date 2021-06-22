Vt. Couple Has Wedding of Their Dreams at Unlikely Venue — a Boston Hospital

For Tim Herwarth and Haley Greene, their wedding at Spaulding Rehabilitation Hospital in Boston on a rainy Tuesday night was something they’ll remember for their rest of their lives.

“I never would have expected any of this, this is incredible this whole thing,” Herwarth said. “This was the most special day of my life and I’m so thankful to have her in my life. I love her very much.”

His new bride, Haley Greene, said, “I always knew he was my soulmate. I’m just the happiest girl in the world. I can’t say anything more than that.”

Herwarth was paralyzed from the neck down after the work van he was riding in crashed two months ago, and ever since the accident, Greene has been at his side.

The pair started dating years ago after they met working in a pizza shop in Florida. The couple from Burlington, Vermont, says they knew this was the time to take the next step.

“They had this idea they wanted to get married and we all wanted to rally and support it, it just evolved over time," said Spaulding Therapist Trina Modoono.

The staff at Spaulding made sure every detail was taken care of. Family members watched on Zoom because of COVID.

Therapists helped them secure a marriage license and decorate the hospital, while one therapist even made their rings for them and officiated the ceremony.

“The florist and makeup artist, everyone really donated their time, their services and everyone really wanted to come together for this special event,” said Spaulding Therapist Melissa Gregory.

The newlyweds couldn’t stop thanking all the staff at Spaulding and say they made it more special than anything they could have planned.

The couple saved their first dance to be private, but enjoyed a special meal made by the cafeteria and wedding cake.

A fund has also been created to raise money for all the accommodations Herwarth will need when he gets back home to Vermont.

“I’ve been through a lot with the accident and everything and I made it out of it alive and I’m so happy I have her in my life,” he said.

Herwarth will finish outpatient rehab at Spaulding, and then the newlyweds say they hope to take a little vacation before they start their lives together back in Vermont.