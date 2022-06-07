Local

Boston Celtics

The NBA Finals Are Back in Boston, But Tickets Will Cost You

Floor tickets to see the Boston Celtics take on the Golden State Warriors at TD Garden are going for thousands of dollars

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

Just over 24 hours to go until game time, and tickets for Game 3 of the NBA Finals are going fast.

Nick Pellegrino wishes he had one.

"I don’t think I have enough saved to be able to go to the game," said Pellegrino. "Even though I would go in a heartbeat."

The minimum price to see the Celtics take on the Warriors Wednesday night at TD Garden is at least $700, according to Ace Ticket.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Balconies are just fine," said Ace Ticket’s April Martin. "You can see just fine and you can yell just as loud."

Floor tickets are going for thousands of dollars.

"Obviously it’s an expensive day but it’s a memory that you’ll have forever," said Martin.

Local

Cancer 17 mins ago

Rare Cancer Trial Raises Hopes for Future Treatment Options

Housing Crisis 35 mins ago

Vt. Governor Authorizes New Approaches to Combating Housing Crisis

The Celtics hope to bounce back in Game 3 Wednesday night.

Game 3 is the highest-selling matchup of this year’s finals so far, according to StubHub, with Games 3 and 4 outpacing sales for Games 1 and 2 in San Francisco by about 30%.

 "High stakes basketball," said Adam Budelli of StubHub. "And two amazing franchises with a lot of stars on both sides of the ball. It’s certainly kind of a unique experience for an NBA finals."

It’s a gift for bars like Sullivan’s Tap.

"The deeper they go the better it is," said head bartender Derick Mains.

Head bartender Derick Mains says the cash flow is just what the bar needs.

"We’ll be at capacity before 8 o’clock," he said.

This article tagged under:

Boston CelticsGolden State WarriorsTD GardenNBA Finals
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us