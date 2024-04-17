Boston

New York Times releases its list of the best restaurants in Boston

The list includes a mix of popular and lesser known spots

By Marc Fortier

Getty Images

The New York Times released its list of the best restaurants in (Greater) Boston right now this week as part of its ongoing "Where to Eat: 25 Best" series.

Making the list were a highly-rated Cambridge bagel shop, a Dorchester Vietnamese sandwich shop, a Winthrop seafood hotspot, a renowned oyster bar and many more.

Here's a quick look at who made the list.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Click here to read the full story.

This article tagged under:

Boston
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us