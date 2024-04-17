New York Times releases its list of the best restaurants in Boston

The New York Times released its list of the best restaurants in (Greater) Boston right now this week as part of its ongoing "Where to Eat: 25 Best" series.

Making the list were a highly-rated Cambridge bagel shop, a Dorchester Vietnamese sandwich shop, a Winthrop seafood hotspot, a renowned oyster bar and many more.

Here's a quick look at who made the list.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Click here to read the full story.