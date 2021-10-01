The Other Bucs in Our Own Backyard

Tampa Bay isn’t the only Bucs team in town -- the Massachusetts Maritime Academy Buccaneers are right in our backyard.

Yes, the football team with the same name is in Buzzards Bay, not Tampa Bay.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“We’re the true Buccaneers, through and through, and no one can take that from us,” said Dillon Guthro, the assistant football coach.

Just ask a player named Mack Brown.

“We’re the better Bucs, so there’s nothing to it,” said Brown, a defensive linesman.

Yes, there are Patriots fans on the Buccaneers team.

“In Bill we trust,” running back Conner Reynolds said. “I love Tom Brady but I think the Patriots will pull it off.”

And there’s a Tampa Bay fan, too.

“I grew up watching Tampa Bay,” linebacker Joshua Cannon said. “I grew up idolizing some of their players.”

While the division three football team that plays home games overlooking the Cape Cod Canal might not play in an NFL stadium, they inadvertently get big league attention on Twitter whenever they use the hashtag #GoBucs. That’s the official NFL Twitter tag that automatically displays the Tampa logo next to it.

“We gotta talk to the Twitter people,” Guthro said.

This team is okay with a little extra attention this week. Coach Guthro, a diehard Pats fan, said some people do a double take when they hear who he coaches for.

“If I’m around people that aren’t Mass. Maritime people, they’ll be like, 'Wait a second, like Tom Brady?' I’m like, 'No, no Mass. Maritime, baby,'" Guthro said.

And these Bucs wear that proudly, no matter which team wins in Foxboro this weekend.

“Our kids love football and they’re great kids to coach,” said Mike Rainnie, offensive line coach. Both Buccaneers teams share identical records - they’re 2-1.