‘The Tom Brady of stealing packages' arrested in South Boston

A woman was arrested and charged with larceny on Tuesday in Boston after multiple reports of stolen packages before Christmas.

Boston Police say they arrested Kerry Flynn of South Boston at around 11:45 a.m.

According to authorities, they saw a woman matching the description of a person seen stealing packages in the South Boston area for the las couple of weeks while they were delivering toys to children in the neighborhood.

Residents described her to authorities as "the Tom Brady of stealing packages".

Police say she had two bags full of unopened packages.

The recovered packages are expected to be returned to their owners.

