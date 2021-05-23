The Best Small Town to Visit in the US Is in New England, List Says

The best small town to visit in the United States is right here in New England, according to a survey ranking the top 25.

Scenic Bar Harbor, Maine, home to a year-round population of less than 6,000 residents, was named the best small town to visit in the country by U.S. & World News Travel Report.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Less than 300 miles from Boston, Bar Harbor is "small town Maine at its finest," according to the survey. Some of the best whale watching in Maine is available in Bar Harbor, the survey says, as well as an abundance of "finger-licking local lobster."

Acadia National Park is accessible through Bar Harbor as well.

Elsewhere in New England, Martha's Vineyard checked in at No. 17 in the list, Stowe, Vermont, was 18th, Kennebunkport, Maine, was 21st and Salem, Massachusetts, home of the infamous witch trials in 1692, was ranked 25th.