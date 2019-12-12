‘The Vile Grinch’: Thief Stealing Christmas Decorations in Wrentham

The Wrentham Police Department is looking for the Grinch: the thief who targeted Christmas decorations in town.

Police say expensive Christmas decorations, including lawn projectors, a blow-up Santa, a blow-up snowman, and decorative lights, have been stolen from lawns on Dedham St. and other locations.

“These are expensive decorations and we'd love nothing more than to nab the thief whose heart is an empty hole,” Wrentham police said in a Facebook post.

Suzanna Bodensiek had some reindeer, trees and lights taken from her house. She says her15-year-old grandson, Sean, is pretty upset.

“I was very disappointed because my grandson spent his money on the items and they just really took the joy away from him,” Bodensiek said of Sean.

“For them to come out in the morning and find everything gone, it is a little grinchy,” said Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath.

Several hundreds of dollars in decorations have been taken from Wrentham homes, according to the police department.

“I would imagine if they’re disappearing from here, they’re probably popping up on some of the sites that sell these kinds of second-hand items,” McGrath said.

In the Christmas spirit, several kind souls donated new decorations for Sean.

“A 10-foot revolving tree and a couple of reindeer and I couldn’t believe it,” Bodensiek said. “He just said he was dropping them off and he wanted to wish Sean a Merry Christmas.”

If the thief is caught, he or she will be facing larceny charges.

“It contradicts everything the season’s about, is you stealing Christmas decorations and ruining it for the families and especially the children who enjoy looking at them so hats off to you, Grinch.”

Police are urging people to be creative to protect their directions, including using a tether or wires to secure their belongings and repositioning home surveillance cameras.